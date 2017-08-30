Pac-12 adds new measures to shorten football games

The Pac-12 Conference will have shorter breaks and move up kickoff times for non-conference games on its network as part of a pilot program designed to shorten college football games.

The conference announced this summer that it will shorten halftimes and added further details about the program on Wednesday.

Halftimes will be cut from 20 to 15 minutes and breaks between quarters will be shorter for up to 15 non-conference games. Some game times also will begin closer to the TV-listed start time instead of a few minutes later.

The aim is to shorten games by 10 minutes.

The conference will collect feedback from fans and consult with its coaches, administrators and broadcast partners to evaluate the pilot program after the 2017 season.

Game lengths have become a concern in recent years, with the average time in the Football Bowl Subdivision reaching a record 3 hours, 24 minutes in 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.