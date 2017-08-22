Ozuna, Yelich go deep, Marlins beat Phils 7-4 for sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich had a three-run shot and robbed Nick Williams of a two-run drive and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 to complete a doubleheader sweep Tuesday night.

Williams and Andres Blanco each hit quirky homers for the Phillies, Tommy Joseph also went deep and the teams combined for 14 homers in the two games.

Ichiro Suzuki’s pinch-hit three-run homer broke a tie in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton added his major league-leading 46th homer and the Marlins won the opener 12-8.

Jose Urena (12-5) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings to win Game 2. Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his third save in four tries.

The Marlins jumped ahead 6-0 in the second inning of the nightcap after Ozuna went deep in the first and Yelich connected an inning later to chase Nick Pivetta (4-9). Pivetta allowed six runs and seven hits while recording only four outs.

Williams drove one 445 feet out to right-center into the elevator that brings visiting pitchers from the bullpen to the field. Blanco lined a shot off a picture of his face on the scoreboard on the facing of the second deck in right.

Williams nearly had another homer in the fifth, but Yelich leaped over the fence in right-center and snagged it.

Joseph launched a solo shot to left to cut it to 6-4 in the sixth.

Ozuna also went deep for the Marlins in a six-run sixth in the first game and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run shot in the ninth.

Rhys Hoskins, Cameron Rupp, Cesar Hernandez, Joseph and Blanco all connected for the Phillies.

Marlins starter Dan Straily (8-8) allowed three runs and two hits — both homers — while striking out 10 in six innings.

Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (9-9) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 6 1-3 innings in his second straight poor start after 10 excellent outings in a row.

Suzuki, who leads the majors with 21 pinch hits, has two pinch homers in his career. The other was against the Phillies on Sept. 6, 2016.

GLOVE WORK

Stanton made an outstanding, outstretched catch in right-center to rob Cameron Perkins of extra bases in the seventh inning of Game 2.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: RHP Javy Guerra was designated for assignment and LHP Jarlin Garcia was recalled from a rehab assignment. … RHP Severino Gonzalez was added as the 26th man.

Phillies: Added Pivetta as their 26th man and selected RHP Yacksel Rios’ contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour resumed baseball activities Tuesday. He’s been on the disabled list since July 25 because of a strained oblique.

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder strain. … RHP Vince Velasquez was transferred to the 60-day DL.

UP NEXT

LHP Justin Nicolino (2-1, 4.11 ERA) starts for the Marlins while Mark Leiter Jr. (1-3, 4.38) goes for the Phillies.

