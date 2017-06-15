Orlando soccer star Cyle Larin arrested on a DUI charge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando City Soccer Club star Cyle Larin was arrested early Thursday on a charge of drunken driving, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Larin, 22, was arrested after driving the wrong way on an Orlando street. Another car just avoided a head-on collision with Larin’s Cadillac, troopers said.

Tests showed Larin’s blood-alcohol content at 0.179, over twice the legal limit of 0.08, the highway patrol said. He told the trooper he and a female companion had just left a club where he had two or three drinks.

Major League Soccer said Thursday that Larin will undergo an assessment by the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program doctors and that he will be ineligible to play until that assessment is complete and he is cleared by the program doctors and the league has completed its investigation.

“The Club is very disappointed in Cyle Larin’s actions that resulted in this charge and does not take this situation lightly,” Orlando City Soccer Club said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “We are working with local authorities, Major League Soccer and Cyle to take appropriate action in line with league protocol.”

Larin was MLS’s rookie of the year in 2015, scoring 17 goals. He had 14 in 2016 and eight so far this season.

Orange County jail records show Larin remained held Thursday morning. The records did not indicate if he has a lawyer.

Larin’s team had no immediate comment.

