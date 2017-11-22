Orioles get minor league pitcher Wade for bonus slot money

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles have acquired minor league pitcher Konner Wade from the Colorado Rockies for $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

Orioles vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette confirmed the deal Wednesday.

Wade was Colorado’s seventh-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was a reliever and starter over the last two seasons for Double-A Hartford. The 25-year-old is 29-35 with a 4.05 ERA over five minor league seasons. He has 354 strikeouts in 137 games.

Baltimore has traded all but $500,000 of its 2016-17 international bonus pool, which originally was $5.75 million, and has spent $340,000 on four prospects: Venezuelan outfielder Ricardo Castro ($150,000), Dominican shortstop Hector Vizcaino ($80,000), Dominican outfielder Josue Cruz ($80,000) and Dominican third baseman Oscar Olivares ($30,000).

Colorado’s pool total rose to $6.25 million for the signing period ending next June 15, of which $5.74 million has been spent.

Baltimore went 75-87 in 2017 and is seeking to improve its pitching after the staff had a collective 4.97 ERA.

