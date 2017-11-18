NSU University School Sharks beat Monsignor Pace Spartans 42-39

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The NSU University School Sharks triumphed over the Monsignor Pace Spartans 42-39 in the 4A final, Friday night.

In the first quarter, the Spartans were up 3-0 before University School’s Kenny McIntosh dragged in four defenders on his way to the endzone. McIntosh scored what would be one of his three touchdowns in the first half.

In the third quarter, Spartan’s Tyrone Douglas Jr. tried to keep pace as he zig-zagged and busted tackles on his way to the endzone. He scored a 76-yard touchdown.

The score cut University School’s lead to just 5 points.

University School led 35-32 by the fourth quarter.

McIntosh had over 200 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns, helping the Sharks to win 42-39 in a thriller match.

University School has advanced to the state semi-finals and will soon face Coconut Creek.

