NSU University School football players vie for home state title

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - NSU University School football players have a lot on the line in Friday night’s playoffs.

It’s the Regional 4A Finals, and players are hoping for a big win. University School won the title back in 2012.

To get to the state semi-finals, University School will need to beat Monsignor Edward Pace High School for the second time.

In September, the NSU University School Sharks beat the Monsignor Pace Spartans 27- 24, and this group is ready for the challenge.

“Our coaching staff has done a great, tremendous job,” said NSU University School head coach Daniel Luque, “putting in the hours, putting in the time, putting in the work to make sure that our kids are prepared. Our kids are smart kids, and they’re able to execute the plan.”

The seniors on the team, like quarterback George Bubrick, said they know what it takes to beat the record. “It all starts off at the top with Coach Luque, the message the he instills in us, just the message of family, loving one another and playing for each other,” he said. “Our entire team really buys into that. I think that’s what’s really made the difference.”

And the first-year players know how big this moment could be. “Pretty exciting as a freshman going into the playoffs, making it into the second round,” said school kicker John Cannon. “Hopefully we’ll keep winning, eventually make it further.”

Players are confident that they can bring back another state title. “We’ve been shocking the world this year, so we’re hoping to keep going,” said running back Kenny McIntosh.

The Sharks will take the field on Friday.

