North Texas gets first Conference USA win, tops FAU 70-64

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — J-Mychal Reese scored 21 points and North Texas built an 11-point lead in the first half, then held off a Florida Atlantic comeback for a 70-64 victory and its first Conference USA win of the season Thursday night.

A.J. Lawson grabbed an offensive rebound and knocked down a jumper to give the Mean Green a 25-24 lead at intermission.

Jeantal Cylla scored on a layup less than a minute into the second half to pull the Owls within five points, 35-30, and knocked down a 3-pointer with 12:45 left to give FAU the lead, 43-42. Shane Temara and Ryan Woolridge each answered with a layup to make it 46-43 and the Mean Green never trailed again.

Temara finished with 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for North Texas (7-16, 1-10).

Cylla finished with 12 points to lead FAU (8-14, 4-7). Justin Massey added 11 points and Adonis Filer added 10.

