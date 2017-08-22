No. 18 Miami taps Malik Rosier as starting quarterback

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Rosier will open the season as No. 18 Miami’s starting quarterback.

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt announced on Tuesday that Rosier won the job over N’Kosi Perry and Evan Shirreffs. Rosier is replacing Brad Kaaya, the three-year starter who became Miami’s career leader in passing yardage and is now with the Detroit Lions.

Rosier has one start at Miami, that coming in a win over Duke in 2015. That was the game where Miami needed eight laterals on the final kickoff return for a touchdown to win the game as time expired.

Rosier threw only four passes last season.

Miami opens the season at home on Sept. 2 against Bethune-Cookman.

