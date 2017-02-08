No. 17 Gators blow early lead, recover to beat Georgia 72-60

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chris Chiozza scored 15 points and No. 17 Florida recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat Georgia 72-60 on Tuesday night.

Kasey Hill had 12 points for Florida (19-5, 9-2 Southeastern Conference), which has won five straight. The Gators began the night one game behind Southeastern Conference leader South Carolina.

Yante Maten led Georgia (13-11, 4-7) with 19 points. The Bulldogs suffered their third straight loss, each to a ranked opponent.

The Gators’ winning streak includes Saturday’s impressive 88-66 win over No. 8 Kentucky. Florida has made runaway wins look routine in their winning streak, and they appeared ready to pull away from the Bulldogs early. After Georgia led 5-0, Florida took the lead with a 13-2 run.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Devin Robinson and Justin Leon helped Florida stretch the advantage to 30-14.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.