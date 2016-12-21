No. 11 Miami women beat Maine 76-51 for 11th straight win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Adrienne Motley had 21 points, Jessica Thomas scored her 1,000th career point, and No. 11 Miami beat Maine 76-51 on Tuesday night for the Miami Holiday Tournament championship.

Miami (11-1) won its 11th straight game for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Thomas came off a screen and hit a jumper with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter to become the 25th player in program history to reach the milestone. She also had a season-high seven assists.

Erykah Davenport had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, which made 51.7 percent of its shots and outrebounded Maine 40-23. Motley was 8 of 9 from the floor.

Tanesha Sutton scored 13 points and Julie Brosseau added 10 for Maine (7-6), which shot just 34.7 percent from the field. Sigi Koizar, averaging a team-high 14.8 points, was held to seven points.

Miami hosts No. 7 Florida State on Dec. 29 to open ACC play.

