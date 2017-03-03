Nikola Vucevic scores 25 points, Magic beat Heat 110-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 110-99 on Friday night.

The Magic beat the Heat for the third straight time to win the season series 3-1. Miami entered the night a game out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

After trailing by as many as 19 points in the second half, Miami made it interesting with Wayne Ellington and James Johnson coming off the bench to hit some big shots. But with starting guards Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters struggling from the field, the comeback attempt fell short.

Johnson led Miami with 19 points, and Dragic and Hassan Whiteside each had 15 points.

