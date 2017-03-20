NHRA great John Force wins 1st Gatornationals since 2001

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — NHRA driving great John Force has won the Gatornationals for the first time since 2001, doing so on the 10th anniversary of his worst day in racing.

He beat rookie Jonnie Lindberg in the Funny Car final Sunday for his NHRA-leading eighth victory in 35 tries at the event.

His 148th career victory came a decade to the day after one of his drivers, Eric Medlen, crashed during practice at Gainesville Raceway. Medlen died four days later. Force helped Medlen’s father, John, spearhead efforts to make professional drag racing safer.

In the Top Fuel class, Tony Schumacher edged Don Schumacher Racing teammate Antron Brown for his 83rd career win. Shane Gray stunned four-time national champion Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec won Pro Stock Motorcycle for the second straight year and fifth time since 2010.

