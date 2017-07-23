NFL star Frank Gore takes South Florida kids shopping for sports gear

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida youth football organization was treated to a surprise from an NFL star.

Frank Gore gave ten Sunrise Gators players the experience of a lifetime.

The former University of Miami running back and current Indianapolis Colt took the kids to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Sunrise. Each kid received a $100 gift card.

“Just to see the kids smile,” said Gore, “and I remember when I was young and being a part of Boys & Girls Club … and one of the first things they wanted is football cleats, and I was the same way, so I’m just happy to be here with the kids to see them happy.”

Gore also acted as their personal shopping consultant — helping the kids pick out new shoes and gear.

