NFL rulebook: players not required to stand for anthem

From left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

(WSVN) - Much controversy has surrounded the issue of athletes in the National Football League not standing for the National Anthem before games.

Now, several comments have started circulating on social media claiming that the NFL has a specific rule that requires players to stand for the National Anthem.

However, the NFL’s 2017 Official Playing Rules posted on the league’s website show no such rule. In fact, the rulebook makes no mention of the National Anthem whatsoever.

Some social media posts have suggested that the NFL should adopt a rule similar to that of the National Basketball Association, which does require its players to stand for the playing of the National Anthem.

The @NFL NEEDS a similar rule to the @NBA’s national anthem rule. THEY MUST STAND! Page 60 of the NBA RULEBOOK: https://t.co/BdAl2CucXw pic.twitter.com/GVd23ra8nV — Defeat The Left👊🏼 (@TheLeftIsRacist) September 25, 2017

According to page 61 of the 2016-2017 NBA rulebook, “players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem.”

