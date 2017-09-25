NFL rulebook: players not required to stand for anthem

(WSVN) - Much controversy has surrounded the issue of athletes in the National Football League not standing for the National Anthem before games.
Now, several comments have started circulating on social media claiming that the NFL has a specific rule that requires players to stand for the National Anthem.
However, the NFL’s 2017 Official Playing Rules posted on the league’s website show no such rule. In fact, the rulebook makes no mention of the National Anthem whatsoever.
Some social media posts have suggested that the NFL should adopt a rule similar to that of the National Basketball Association, which does require its players to stand for the playing of the National Anthem.
According to page 61 of the 2016-2017 NBA rulebook, “players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem.”
