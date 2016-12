NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has made a few changes to next weekend’s schedule.

The NFC North title showdown between Green Bay and Detroit has been moved to Sunday night on New Year’s Day. The league has also announced that the Saints-Falcons and Giants-Redskins games have been bumped back from 1 p.m. to 4:24 p.m. ET on Sunday.

