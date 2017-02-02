NFL great Tomlinson named honorary starter for Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NFL great LaDainian Tomlinson, who could be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this week, has been named honorary starter for the upcoming Daytona 500.

Tomlinson will waive the green flag to start “The Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26.

Tomlinson, a former All-Pro running back with the San Diego Chargers, is one of 18 finalists for the 2017 Hall of Fame class. The class will be announced Saturday, the day before the Super Bowl.

Having retired from the NFL in 2012, Tomlinson is now an analyst for the NFL Network. He also will make his feature-film acting debut in “God Bless The Broken Road” later this year.

Other Daytona 500 pre-race celebrities include Owen Wilson (grand marshal), Jordin Sparks (national anthem) and Lady Antebellum (pre-race concert).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.