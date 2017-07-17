New Knicks regime open to moving on with or without Carmelo

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Knicks’ new regime is ready to move on with or without Carmelo Anthony.

New president Steve Mills said Monday the Knicks will still look to find a trade that works for the team and Anthony, but that the All-Star forward “could easily be a part of our team next year.”

Mills also ruled out a buyout of Anthony’s contract, which has two years and about $54 million remaining.

Phil Jackson had been eager to deal Anthony before he and the Knicks parted ways last month. Mills was promoted to president and the Knicks hired Scott Perry as general manager.

They said the Knicks will focus on youth and athleticism, which doesn’t seem to leave room for the 33-year-old Anthony. But they added that veterans will still have a place in mentoring the young talent.

