Montero, Reyna score, Whitecaps beat Dynamo 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero and Yordy Reyna scored in the first half to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Montero scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute after Reyna was brought down by Boniek Garcia. Montero sent goalkeeper Tyler Deric the wrong way with a shot that touched the right post for his 10th goal of the season.

Montero then turned provider for Reyna, who grabbed the ball outside the Dynamo box and curled a right-foot effort from 20 yards out that a leaping Deric could only watch fly into the top corner 15 minutes later.

The Whitecaps improved to 10-8-7.

Houston (10-8-7) scored in the 51st minute when Mauro Manotas played a chipped pass into Romell Quioto, who in turn tapped the ball over goalkeeper David Ousted.

