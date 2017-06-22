MLB: No buyers for Miami Marlins

(WSVN) - According to reports, Major League Baseball said no bidders, including Derek Jeter, can meet the price to purchase the Miami Marlins.

The asking price for the baseball team is $1.3 billion. Bidders included former baseball player Derek Jeter, former presidential candidate Jeb Bush and Tag Romney, son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

The younger Romney was partnered with Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine.

The team’s owner, Jeffrey Loria, had hoped to have a buyer in time for the All-Star game on July 11 at Marlins Park.

The Marlins are scheduled to play against the Chicago Cubs Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.