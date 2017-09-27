Major League Baseball approves sale of Miami Marlins to Jeter group

MIAMI (WSVN) - Major League Baseball has announced that the owners of the Major League Clubs have unanimously approved the sale of the Miami Marlins to a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman.

Officials said the vote was conducted over the phone, Wednesday.

However, the approval is contingent upon the closing of the sale transaction with the current owners of the Marlins, which is expected within the next week.

Statement from Jeffrey Loria following the league's approval of the sale of the Marlins pic.twitter.com/6eOBwu4x8A — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) September 27, 2017

