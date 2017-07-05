MLB All-Star week brings fun to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The MLB All-Star Fan Fest is set to begin on Sunday, which will bring thousands of fans to Miami Beach during the All-Star week.

Some fans will find the Fan Fest to be their way of capitalizing on the All-Star festivities if they miss the 2017 Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, the Fan Fest, which runs from July 7-11, will give baseball fans the chance to meet and learn from current and former players and get an interactive experience. Over 40 attractions will be inside the convention center and are available for all skill levels.

“Home Run Derby Virtual Reality” is allowing fans, like 7News’ Sheldon Fox, the chance to take a crack at the real thing. “When you step into the ball park with this headset on, you will feel like you’re right inside Marlins Park,” said a MLB representative.

After getting the hang of virtual reality, fans will be happy to knock home runs out of the park like Marlins’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

The fun doesn’t stop with Fan Fest, however. Musicians, like Don Omar, will perform during the All-Star week, as well, during the inaugural MLB All-Star Zumba Experience. This is expected to be a 90-minute class at Bayfront Park.

Miami will also host the MLB Electric Run 5K, where hiphop artist/producer Lil’ Jon will perform. Turn down for what?

For more information on the events listed here and plenty more activities for MLB’s All-Star week, click here.

