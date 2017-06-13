Michael Irvin speaks out on sexual assault allegations, investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former University of Miami Hurricane and NFL Hall-of-Famer spoke to the public, Tuesday, to address an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael Irvin, alongside his attorney, spoke out on allegations that he drugged and raped a 27-year-old woman at a Florida hotel in late March. Irvin said he considers the woman a longtime friend.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said, Thursday, that they have closed their investigation into Irvin and have turned their findings over to the State Attorney’s Office.

Irvin has not been arrested and denies the allegations.

SAO says their investigation into the matter remains active.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.