Miami Open may be moving to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular tennis tournament in South Florida may be on the move.

The Miami Open, which has been a long-running tennis tournament hosted in Key Biscayne, may be moving after 2018. Organizers said they want to build more tournament facilities at Crandon Park to increase revenue but cannot due to existing rules.

A deal has reportedly been offered to move the tournament to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. However, Miami-Dade commissioners must agree on the move.

