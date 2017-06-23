Prominent South Florida businessman reportedly bids to purchase Marlins

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jorge Mas, a prominent South Florida businessman, has entered a bid to purchase the Miami Marlins, according to the Miami Herald.

Mas is the Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of MasTec, a company described as “the largest and most complex infrastructure construction across the country.”

The asking price for the baseball team is $1.3 billion. Mas reportedly is willing to contribute $200 million and possibly more as he searches for more investors.

Bidders included former baseball player Derek Jeter, former presidential candidate Jeb Bush, Tom Galvine and Tag Romney, son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

The Tag Romney-Tom Galvine group reportedly told MLB officials they didn’t have the finances to meet Loria’s demands.

Now, according to Bloomberg, Jeb Bush has joined the Romeny-Glavine group to make another bid. Bush was initially a part of the group led by Derek Jeter.

Jeter met with the MLB commissioner and team president David Samson on Monday.

Jeter reportedly has $25 million of his own money but needs investors to cover the rest.

For the sale to be final, 75 percent of MLB baseball owners must approve the sale.

