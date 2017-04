MIAMI (AP) — Even with the retractable roof closed at Marlins Park, a thunderstorm caused a delay.

Several banks of lights went out in the fourth inning Wednesday night, interrupting the Marlins’ game against the Braves for 27 minutes.

The executive VP of operations and events at Marlins Park explains the power surge that caused a delay during the fourth inning of the game. pic.twitter.com/FQg8zMdrvN — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) April 13, 2017

Play was halted until the lights could be rebooted and the field fully illuminated.

