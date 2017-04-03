Harper, Lind homer, Nationals top Marlins 4-2 in opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Lind’s first swing as a member of the Nationals resulted in a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Bryce Harper went deep on opening day for the fifth time in his young career, leading Washington past the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday.

Stephen Strasburg (1-0) earned the win, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings, pitching out of the stretch the whole way. It was his return to action after missing last September and the playoffs with a right elbow injury.

Otherwise, it was a good showing by some of the reigning NL East champion’s new pieces.

Catcher Matt Wieters singled off a soft liner ahead of Lind’s drive into the first row in right-center off reliever David Phelps (0-1) that made it 3-2.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.