Miami Marlins outfielders make All-Star team

MIAMI (WSVN) - On July 11, Miami will be hosting the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, with a couple Marlins stars included in the line-up.

Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna was selected as a starter for the National League, which marks his second selection to the All-Star Game.

Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton was also voted to be a reserve, and he’ll be defending his Home Run Derby title the night before the ASG.

Marlin first baseman Justin Bour is in the running for a spot on the National League roster. He is up against four other players for a final spot on the team.

Baseball fans can catch the ASG right here on 7, July 11 at 7 p.m.

