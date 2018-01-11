Miami Marlins host job fair for 2018 season

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are hosting a job fair to fill seasonal event staff and part-time positions.

According to the team’s official website, the Marlins’ job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Marlins Park, located at 501 Marlins Way.

The team will be looking to fill the following positions:

Event Security

Fan Loyalty

Food & Beverage

Guest Services

Janitorial

Marlins Foundation 50/50 Raffle

Premium Services

Retail Operations

Ticket Operations

Security

Those who wish to attend and apply for the openings must be at least 18-years-old.

Organizers recommend that attendees come prepared, with their resumes printed.

Parking is free and will be available in the Home Plate garage.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.