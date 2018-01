MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat are continuing their commitment to serving up food for the homeless.

The basketball team’s 2017-18 season marks the ReHeat Program’s 10th year. After every home basketball game, unserved food is given to local homeless assistance programs.

The ReHeat Program has donated over 44,000 pounds of food.

