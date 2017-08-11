Miami Heat to become first team to only accept digital tickets

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat is heading into the digital age.

The Miami Heat has announced that this upcoming season, they will be moving away from paper tickets to only accepting mobile-only entry to their games, making them the first NBA team to do so.

In order to get into the American Airlines Arena for the games, a smartphone will be required.

According to the Miami Heat, the process is meant to improve fan experience, making it faster and simpler. They also hope to help the planet by shifting to a paperless environment.

The tickets require the use of the Miami Heat app, available to both Android and iPhone users.

