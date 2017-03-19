Miami Heat raise over $500K for charity at annual Family Festival

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat raised over $500,000 for charities at their annual family festival, Saturday.

It was a day of fun in the sun at the 20th annual Miami Heat Family Festival. Attendees were able to enjoy food, meet the players and enjoy the festivities offered by the team.

This years event raised $554,245. All the money goes to various Miami Heat charities.

“It’s incredible being here for the very first one and we saw how small it was, but the visions that the Arisons and the Rileys had for this, I think it’s surpassed it, and it’s amazing that it gets bigger and better each year for all these great causes,” said Head Coach Erik Spolestra.

“Our people have cared through the ups and the downs and I think we have a bit of a miracle season going on,” said Chris Riley, the wife of Heat President Pat Riley.

Players like Udonis Haslem were happy to help make a difference in the community. “Being from this city and knowing there’s a lot going on and a lot of people need help, this organization has always been amazing about stepping up to give back to the community and letting these people know we appreciate them,” Haslem said.

Over the past 20 years, the team has raised over $10 million.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.