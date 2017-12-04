Miami Heat players spread holiday cheer at Holtz Children’s Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat made a hospital visit for the holidays.

Several players stopped by Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, Monday.

The ballers went room to room checking on young patients, giving them gifts and bringing them a little holiday joy.

“There’s something bigger than just giving out gifts for the holidays, just our presence and being here and showing love and support for the people is sometimes the best gift you can give,” said Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem.

More than 5,000 toys were donated through the team’s toy drive to give to the special kids.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.