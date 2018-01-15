CHICAGO (WSVN) — Miami Heat player Tyler Johnson was taken off the court in Chicago after he suffered a leg injury.

FOX Sports Florida took to Twitter to send best wishes to the Heat guard for a speedy recovery.

.@MiamiHeat guard Tyler Johnson went down hard after his legs tangled a bit with Robin Lopez's after his layup. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/tMT2Z1uiKq — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) January 15, 2018

Cameras captured the player being wheeled off after appearing to injure his left leg.

