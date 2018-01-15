CHICAGO (WSVN) — Miami Heat player Tyler Johnson was taken off the court in Chicago after he suffered a injury to his left ankle.

FOX Sports Florida took to Twitter to send best wishes to the Heat guard for a speedy recovery.

.@MiamiHeat guard Tyler Johnson went down hard after his legs tangled a bit with Robin Lopez's after his layup. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/tMT2Z1uiKq — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) January 15, 2018

Cameras captured the player being wheeled off shortly after.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said X-rays of Johnson’s ankle came back negative and he is expected to get an MRI on Tuesday.

The Heat lost the game against the Chicago Bulls 119-111, ending their seven-game winning streak.

