MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat, on the cusp of their season opener, handed out free car decals, Monday.

As a part of “Heat Week,” employees provided car decals for fans who decided to make an early-morning visit to the American Airlines Arena.

This is ahead of the Heat’s season opener in Orlando.

The Heat and Magic square-off on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. EST.

