Miami Heat, Carnival team up to award college scholarships

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students received slam-dunk college scholarships in Miami, Sunday.

The Miami Heat, Carnival Cruise Line and Florida Prepaid College Foundation teamed up to present the local high school students with four-year college scholarships. The presentation took place during halftime at the American Airlines Arena.

Delighted to attend the 2017 Carnival Scholarship & Mentoring Program Ceremony at the American Airlines Arena. In… https://t.co/tTAo5Obwjx — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 19, 2017

The students are former members of the Heat Academy, an after-school program for at-risk youth. “It’s such an amazing program. It helps with so much overall,” said scholarship recipient Jaime Garay. “Like, it gives you tips and tricks and anything that you need, and it prepares you for college overall.”

Heat Academy is considered an innovative workplace mentoring program, partnering students with professionals.

