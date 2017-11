MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami has dropped to #7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings following Friday’s loss to Pitt, announced on ESPN Tuesday night.

Clemson #1, Auburn #2, Oklahoma #3, Wisconsin #4, Alabama #5 and Georgia #6 topped the list.

UCF (11-0) is ranked #14.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.