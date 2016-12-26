Dolphins earn 1st playoff berth since 2008 with Denver loss

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Miami clinched an AFC wild-card berth Sunday night when Denver lost to Kansas City 33-10. The Broncos’ defeat, coupled with Miami’s 34-31 overtime victory at Buffalo on Saturday, assured the Dolphins (10-5) of no worse than the sixth and final seed in the conference playoffs.

The playoff berth comes in Adam Gase’s first year as a head coach. The Dolphins have changed coaches seven times since Dave Wannstedt led them to their most recent playoff win in 2000.

Miami’s first-round game in the playoffs will be at AFC South champion Houston or at AFC North champion Pittsburgh. The Dolphins conclude the regular season at home Sunday against AFC East champion New England.

