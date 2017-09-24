BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — The Miami Dolphins sent a major assist to victims of Hurricane Irma in Southwest Florida who are still struggling to get back to normal.

The team of 30 volunteers who came to Bonita Springs may not be ready for Sunday night football, but it’s a unit many coaches would want by their side.

“I cannot believe how many people are here. It’s crazy,” said Bonita Springs resident Jan Cook, a longtime Dolphins fan. “I’m in shock, shock and awe. I’ve been walking around with scrambled eggs for brains.”

Cook said she received quite the surprise when the group from the Miami Dolphins Foundation and the humanitarian aid group Samaritan’s Purse came knocking on her door.

Our work in #Florida after #Irma now stretches from Apopka, down to Fort Myers & Naples, & to the Florida Keys https://t.co/ddW0XBXfyV pic.twitter.com/Dv3COPhK43 — Samaritan's Purse (@SamaritansPurse) September 24, 2017

“My husband and I are big Dolphins’ fans, and this is a total coincidence that they’re here to clean up for us, and I’m just walking around squirting tears,” said Cook.

Within seconds of arriving, volunteers got down to work on this unusual playing field.

“It makes us feel great,” said Cook as she tried to hold back tears. “We’re really proud to stand, Jan and Mark Cook here, and help them back on their recovery and rebuild process.”

