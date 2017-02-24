Miami Dolphins surprise 100 children with twin beds

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One hundred children were surprised on Friday with brand-new twin beds, all thanks to the Miami Dolphins.

The bed sets were complete with bedding and were decked out with Miami Dolphins comforters.

The children were also treated to a dinner, a tour of the locker room and games with players, cheerleaders and the mascot.

The children ended the evening with a dance party on their beds.

Dolphins Live: We're surprising 100 kids with their new beds at Hope to Dream! https://t.co/CWasffLIgR — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 25, 2017

