Miami Dolphins raise over $6 million in 2017 cancer challenge

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins raised over $6 million for cancer research during the Dolphins Cancer Challenge in 2017.

The team announced that they raised exactly $6,000,157, the most ever raised in the event’s seven-year history.

“This means so much to Sylvester and to our patients,” said Stephen Nimer of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. “The partnership that we’ve established with the Dolphins, which is now in it’s seventh year, has raised more money for cancer research right here in our community, so we’re helping the people who live in South Florida and making a difference across the nation.”

Since 2010, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge has raised more than $22 million.

