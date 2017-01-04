Miami Dolphins QB Tannehill not taking part in practice ahead of playoff game

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t taking part in the Miami Dolphins’ practice Wednesday, making it unlikely he’ll return from a left knee injury for the team’s playoff game Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Tannehill has missed the past three games. Ten-year veteran Matt Moore, who is 2-1 as Tannehill’s replacement, is expected to make his first career postseason start.

Tannehill threw on the side last week, and the Dolphins hoped he could return to practice this week. But coach Adam Gase has said he won’t do anything that jeopardizes Tannehill’s long-term health.

Miami’s first practice of the week was Wednesday afternoon.

