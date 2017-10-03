Miami Dolphins player holds personal tie to Las Vegas shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of the Miami Dolphins with personal ties to the tragedy in Las Vegas is speaking out.

Dolphins substitute defensive back Tory McTyer is a rookie this season and attended the University of Nevada. His girlfriend, who still lives in Las Vegas, was working at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Sunday night, when the gunman opened fire.

McTyer said he found out about the shooting when he received a call from his girlfriend.

“My girlfriend, she works at the hotel, at the Mandalay Bay,” said McTyer. “She called me, pretty disturbed about what was going on, so a lot of her and a lot of the coworkers kinda barricaded themselves in a storage room. I was kinda up all night thinking about that, so I’m happy that she’s cool, and everybody she works with is cool.”

The team and McTyer have returned from their trip to London, where they lost 20-0 against the New Orleans Saints.

