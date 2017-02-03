Miami Dolphins leader recognized by team

MIAMI (WSVN) - As part of FOX’s Super Bowl weekend coverage, the NFL honors those that have gone above and beyond to support our troops.

A member of the Miami Dolphins organization has been included in the mix thanks to her work with the armed forces. Jamie Quadrozzi, senior manager of game management and cheerleaders, is a liaison for the organization and those in the military.

“I’m not a big fan of being in the spotlight or limelight,” said Quadrozzi. “I don’t do good in front of big crowds of people.”

Quadrozzi is responsible for preparing the Dolphins’ cheerleaders to perform for members of the military overseas. In 10 years, she has taken the squad on 11 overseas trips to visit the troops.

“I put forth the effort into tours because I think it’s important,” said Quadrozzi. “I think it’s the right thing to do. Once you do one tour and you see the difference it makes on the military’s faces, and a lot of times their families faces — once you see it you have to go back.”

Every November around Veteran’s Day, each NFL team celebrates Military Appreciation Day with a “Salute to Service” game.

During the 2016 season, Quadrozzi was presented with an honor in front of the home fans. She was announced the Dolphins “Salute to Service” nominee for her military tour contributions as a member of the Dolphins cheerleaders.

“I felt extremely grateful,” she said. “I work closely with the military day in and day out, but to be nominated on behalf of such a large organization was truly an honor and a surprise.”

Eight cheerleaders and two alumni football players are visiting troops in Romania, Greece and Egypt leading up to the big game.

Quadrozzi makes sure there are plenty of memorable moments for the soldiers. There is music, choreographed dancing, audience participation and, of course, some football.

An attendee said, “Looking at the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, you get a whole lot of energy and it makes you want to dance, dance, dance!”

Even though she won’t be at the forefront, Quadrozzi will lead the rally to charge up the troops.

However, Quadrozzi was not one of the two finalists announced for the sixth annual “Salute to Service” award.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors Awards show on Saturday at 8 p.m.

