NEW YORK (AP) — Asdrubal Cabrera doubled to spark a five-run first inning against fill-in starter Odrisamer Despaigne, then joined the New York Mets’ long injury list when he hurt his left thumb and was forced to leave an 11-3 rout of the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Jay Bruce drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, and Michael Conforto forced home runs with a pair of bases-loaded walks as the Mets won for the sixth time in eight games. Miami has lost nine of 11.

A sloppy evening included a 39-minute rain delay after Cabrera landed on his thumb diving for Marcell Ozuna’s ground single through the shortstop hole in the third inning.

Marlins first baseman Justin Bour and third baseman Martin Prado botched easy grounders for errors that led to five unearned runs. Prado let another grounder hit the heel of his glove, losing the chance for an inning-ending double play as New York went on to score three runs in the eighth.

