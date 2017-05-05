Messi wins FIFA appeal, remaining 3 matches of ban lifted

ZURICH (AP) — Lionel Messi has won his FIFA appeal, and the remaining three matches of a ban for insulting a referee’s assistant have been lifted.

Messi already served one match of the ban that was imposed when the FIFA disciplinary committee gave its ruling hours before Argentina’s 2-0 loss in Bolivia in March.

Argentina’s next World Cup qualifier is at Uruguay on Aug. 31.

Argentina is fifth in the 10-team South American group with four games left. The 2014 World Cup runner-up is in line to advance to a November playoff against a team from Oceania, likely to be New Zealand.

