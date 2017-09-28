Member of UM staff investigated as part college basketball bribery scandal

MIAMI (AP) — The University of Miami president says a member of the coaching staff is being investigated as part of the federal probe of basketball recruiting at seven universities.

President Julio Frenk says the U.S. Attorney’s Office has confirmed it is investigating a potential tie to a Miami coach and recruit. Frenk says school officials are “alarmed and disappointed” by the development.

An attorney for head coach Jim Larranaga says Larranaga has no involvement with any accusations in the investigation. The attorney says Larranaga will continue to lead the Hurricanes.

Among several allegations, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name those schools but contained enough details to identify them as Miami and Louisville.

Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave.

Frenk says Miami has pledged full cooperation with the Department of Justice and the NCAA.

“We will do what is right, even if doing so is hard,” Frenk said in a statement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.