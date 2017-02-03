Meier wins 300th as No. 16 Miami tops Wake Forest 79-56

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jessica Thomas scored 20 points, Adrienne Motley added 16 and No. 16 Miami used a dominant third quarter to defeat Wake Forest 79-56 and give coach Katie Meier her 300th career win on Thursday night.

Ariel Stephenson had 18 of her career-high 24 points at the half — including all nine in a 9-0 run — that helped Wake Forest reach halftime tied at 31. Thomas had five points in an early 7-0 run and then the Hurricanes scored the last 12 of the third quarter, six by Motley, to open a 58-40 lead.

Miami (17-5, 6-4) shot 58 percent in the second half.

Elisa Penna and Milan Quinn, who combined for more than 25 points a game, were held to a total of eight by a Miami defense that forced 29 rebounds.

Meier has 224 wins in her 12 seasons at Miami after picking up 76 in four years at Charlotte.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.