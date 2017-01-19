McDavid scores in overtime to lead Oilers past Panthers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid earned his 100th career NHL point — but his 102nd was an even bigger deal.

McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row, 4-3 over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

McDavid, who also had two assists in the game, got a breakaway late in overtime and got the puck away with 2.6 seconds left. Florida’s James Reimer made the glove save, but the puck was ruled to be across the line via video review.

“I thought it went in, just because he was already in his net, basically,” McDavid said. “It was definitely nice to beat the clock for once. I’ve had two goals kind of called back due to the clock. It was definitely good to be on the right side.”

Zack Kassian, Mark Letestu and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Oilers, who have their longest winning streak since December 2015.

“The frustrating thing is that I have had so many chances and just haven’t been able to finish,” he said. “It was nice to be able to contribute in that fashion, at a time when we needed the goal to get a chance at the two points.”

Vincent Trocheck, Michael Sgarbossa and Greg McKegg had goals for the Panthers, who have lost two straight.

“We came into an extremely tough building with a lot of elite players and our guys played their hearts out,” Panthers coach Tom Rowe said. “We obviously have four major guys out of our lineup and for us to come here and do what we did and get a point and have a chance to win the game right to the end says an awful lot about our team.”

Nick Bjugstad, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov and Alex Petrovic are all out with injuries.

Edmonton started the scoring six minutes in off a steal as McDavid fed Kassian on a 2-on-1, and he beat Reimer. It was McDavid’s 100th career point, coming in his 92nd NHL game.

McDavid got his 101st point with seven minutes to play in the opening frame, making a perfect feed on the power play to bank the puck in off the skate of Letestu.

Florida got one back with three minutes to play in the first as Trocheck picked the top corner on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot for his team-leading 17th goal.

Sgarbossa swatted in a rebound for the Panthers in front of Edmonton’s net for his first NHL goal to make it 2-2 with 1:25 remaining in the second period.

Florida took the lead with five minutes remaining as a giveaway allowed Jaromir Jagr to gain the zone and his shot was tipped in by McKegg.

Eberle snapped an 18-game scoring drought, beating Reimer with a shot to the glove side on a 2-on-1 opportunity to make it 3-3.

“We know we didn’t play our best game and none of us are really happy with that game, but it is two points,” Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom said.

NOTES: It was the first of two meetings between the Oilers and Panthers this season, with the next coming on Feb. 22 in Florida. … Edmonton came in with wins in 11 of its last 14 games against the Panthers. … McDavid is tops in the NHL with 17 multi-point games this season. … Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie played in his 500th NHL game.

