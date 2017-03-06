Maurkice Pouncey settles in South Beach nightclub attack suit

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An NFL player reached an out-of-court settlement in a 2014 incident at a South Beach nightclub.

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey reached the agreement in a civil suit, Monday, preventing the case from going to trial.

The football star, who is the twin brother of Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, was sued for allegedly shouting anti-gay slurs and attacking Riquan James, also known as Ricky Vasquez.

The fight took place at the twin players’ birthday party at the Cameo nightclub, located at 1445 Washington Avenue, in July 2014.

Details of the settlement were not released.

